Azerbaijan and Türkiye mull military cooperation

Lieutenant General Namig Islamzade, Acting Deputy Minister of Defense and Commander of the Azerbaijani Air Force, is visiting Ankara at the invitation of Turkish Air Force Commander Army General Ziya Cemal Kadıoğlu, News.Az reports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Islamzade met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces, Army General Metin Gürak, during his visit. The meeting, also attended by Army General Kadıoğlu, focused on discussing the prospects for further developing military cooperation between the two brotherly nations and addressing various matters of mutual interest.

