Azerbaijan and Türkiye sign deal to strengthen railway ties

A Memorandum of Understanding has been agreed upon between Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), part of AZCON Holding, and Turkish State Railways (TCDD), according to ADY.

The memorandum, signed by Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of ADY, and Veysi Kurt, Director General and Chair of the Board of TCDD, aims to strengthen cooperation in the railway sector, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The cooperation will cover infrastructure development, traffic management, innovative joint solutions, staff training, and information exchange.

