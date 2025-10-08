Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan discuss healthcare cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Health Teymur Musayev has met with Deryageldi Orazov, Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of Arkadag City under the President of Turkmenistan, to discuss the development of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Musayev noted that the friendly and fraternal ties between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are successfully advancing in various fields, including healthcare. He outlined the reforms implemented in Azerbaijan’s healthcare system under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership and highlighted measures to improve the quality of medical services, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Orazov briefed the Azerbaijani side on healthcare infrastructure projects being implemented as part of the construction of Arkadag City in Turkmenistan.

The two sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest and discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the healthcare sector.

The meeting was also attended by Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Gurbanmammet Elyasov. Orazov is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of a mosque Turkmenistan plans to build in Fuzuli.

News.Az