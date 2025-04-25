Azerbaijan and UAE discuss boosting economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, held a meeting with a UAE delegation led by Minister of Economy Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri.

Highlighting the high-level relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE, based on the principles of mutual friendship and respect, the sides emphasized that the two countries enjoy fruitful cooperation in the economic sphere, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The parties shared their views on promoting investments in the transition to a green economy, enhancing industrial, business, trade and tourism relations, and explored prospects for cooperation towards the economic diversification goals of the countries.

News.Az