Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan actually cooperate as friends and brothers, and provide support - President Ilham Aliyev

"As for the issues of economic cooperation, I agree with what Shavkat Miromonovich has said. We need to step up our contacts. Relevant instructions have been given to the ministers. I am sure that there will be good results in each area – economic cooperation, an increase of trade, transport and logistics, energy," said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at a meeting with President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in an expanded format, News.az reports.

"We, the two presidents, have decided to keep the fulfillment of our instructions under personal control, and relevant ministries will regularly report to us on progress being made. In this way, we will be able to achieve significant progress in the trade and economic sphere and beyond. We have also discussed important issues of international cooperation and, of course, we note with great satisfaction the continuous mutual support in all international structures. Shavkat Miromonovich spoke about the organizations in which we cooperate. We actually cooperate as friends and brothers, and provide support," said President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az