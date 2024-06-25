How Azerbaijan became the sports capital of the region
By Asif AydinliSports in Azerbaijan are rapidly developing thanks to the significant efforts of the state, which invests resources and supports various sports initiatives. The founder of these achievements was Heydar Aliyev , whose initiatives laid the foundation for the modern sports infrastructure. Today, Azerbaijan boasts numerous modern sports complexes, stadiums, and training centers accessible to everyone.
The state has created all the necessary conditions for the development of sports in our country. The head of state, Ilham Aliyev, actively supports all types of sports, paying particular attention to football. This was stated earlier by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gaibov, at the reporting conference of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).
The minister noted that a significant sports infrastructure has been created in the country, and football is one of the most popular sports. In honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, the ministry organized a mini-football championship among state institutions.
The development of children's and youth sports is also a focal point of the state. Physical education programs have been implemented in schools and universities, allowing young people to engage in sports and develop their skills under the guidance of experienced coaches.
Azerbaijani athletes actively participate in international competitions, showing high results and winning medals. This not only enhances the country's prestige on the world stage but also serves as an inspiration for the younger generation.
Various sports events and festivals are held to popularize sports among the population, where everyone, regardless of age and skill level, can participate. These events promote a healthy lifestyle and encourage people to engage in active sports activities.
Sports in Azerbaijan have a rich and significant history that began in the early 1900s.
During this time, gymnastics, swimming, track and field, weightlifting, and football began to develop in Baku. In 1910, Baku gymnasium teacher V. Gritzbovsky opened a swimming school, which became an important event for the city.
The story of Baku gymnasium teacher Leonid Romanchuk is particularly noteworthy. In 1912, he swam 48 kilometers in the Caspian Sea in 24 hours and 20 minutes, setting a record that surpassed the achievement of the English athlete Burgess, who swam the English Channel. This success led to a significant increase in the popularity of swimming in Baku, with the number of students at the Baku swimming school exceeding 200.
Since 1920, sports societies such as "Sokol," "Unita," "Automotor," "Vodnik," and "Rechnik" began operating in Azerbaijan. These societies became the foundation for the development of physical culture and sports in the country after the revolution. In 1921, intercity competitions in various sports began, and in 1922, the trade unions of Azerbaijan started paying special attention to physical education and sports.
In 1936, the Council of People's Commissars of the USSR decided to create voluntary sports societies, which contributed to the mass development of sports in the country. In the republic, 8 children's sports schools and 15 voluntary sports societies were opened. Currently, there are 14 sports societies in Azerbaijan.
The history of the Olympic movement in Azerbaijan is divided into three periods: participation of Azerbaijani athletes as part of the USSR national team (1952-1988), participation as part of the CIS national team (1988-1992), and participation as an independent state since 1992. Over these years, Azerbaijani athletes have won numerous medals at the Olympic Games, symbolizing the high level of sportsmanship in the country.
President Ilham Aliyev has played a key role in the development of the Olympic movement in Azerbaijan, ensuring the country's active participation in the international sports community. Thanks to his efforts, Azerbaijani athletes successfully compete in international competitions, winning medals and enhancing the country's prestige on the world stage.
In recent years, Azerbaijan has also hosted major international sports events such as the 2015 European Games , the Formula 1 Grand Prix , and the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games . These events not only contributed to the development of sports in the country but also helped to present Azerbaijan on the world sports arena.
Thus, all necessary conditions have been created in Azerbaijan for the development of sports and the involvement of youth in active physical activities. The country continues to invest in sports, striving to provide future generations with opportunities to achieve high results and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Significant state efforts are directed at supporting various sports, developing sports infrastructure, and organizing mass events, contributing to the formation of a healthy society and strengthening
Azerbaijan's international sports image.
The article themed "the physical and spiritual development of children and young people" was published with the support of the Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA).