According to the order, Azerbaijani citizens born in 2008 who have reached the age of 18 by the date of conscription, as well as those born between 1996 and 2007 who are under the age of 30 and do not have the right to deferment, will be drafted into active military service from January 1 to 30, 2026.
Azerbaijan announces January 2026 military conscription
- 20 Nov 2025 17:21
- 20 Nov 2025 17:29
- 1040667
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-announces-january-2026-military-conscription Copied
Photo: AZERTAC
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order for the conscription of Azerbaijani citizens into active military service and the transfer of servicemen from active duty to reserve during January 1–30, 2026, News.Az reports, citing local media.
President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order for the conscription of Azerbaijani citizens into active military service and the transfer of servicemen from active duty to reserve during January 1–30, 2026, News.Az reports, citing local media.