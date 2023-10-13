Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan: Another 22 families relocated to liberated Fuzuli city get house keys

Another 22 families (62 people), relocated to the city of Fuzuli under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev have been presented with house keys, News.Az reports. 

The families were welcomed by the employees of the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) as well as the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

A total of 230 families (811 people) have been resettled in the city so far.

