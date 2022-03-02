Azerbaijan appeals to citizens crossing Ukraine-Poland border
Azerbaijani citizens crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border are asked to inform the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland for evacuation assistance, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports.
Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said that the Ukrainian-Polish border is crowded due to the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.
“We urge our citizens to contact Azerbaijan’s embassy crossing the border and provide information about their whereabouts,” she added.