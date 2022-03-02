Azerbaijan appeals to citizens crossing Ukraine-Poland border

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani citizens crossing the Ukrainian-Polish border are asked to inform the Azerbaijani Embassy in Poland for evacuation assistance, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said at a briefing on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva said that the Ukrainian-Polish border is crowded due to the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

“We urge our citizens to contact Azerbaijan’s embassy crossing the border and provide information about their whereabouts,” she added.

News.Az