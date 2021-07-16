Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan appoints ambassador to Pakistan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of Khazar Farhadov as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan on July 16.

Ali Alizade was recalled from the post of the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan upon another order of the president.

