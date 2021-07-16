Azerbaijan appoints new ambassadors to Belarus, Tajikistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed an order on the appointment of Ulvi Bakhshaliyev as the country’s new ambassador to Belarus.

Under another presidential order, Latif Gandilov was recalled from the posts of Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Belarus and the permanent plenipotentiary representative of Azerbaijan to the statutory and other bodies of the CIS.

President Aliyev also signed an order on the appointment of Alimirzamin Asgarov as Azerbaijan’s new ambassador to Tajikistan.

Earlier, Hasan Mammadzada was recalled from the post of Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Tajikistan under another presidential order.

