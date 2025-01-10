Azerbaijan appoints new deputy prime minister
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed an order on the appointment of Samir Sharifov as the country’s deputy prime minister.Under another presidential order, Sharifov was relieved of his position as Azerbaijan’s finance minister, News.Az reports.
Sharifov had served as Azerbaijan’s finance minister since 2006.