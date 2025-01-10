Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan appoints new deputy prime minister

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijan appoints new deputy prime minister
Photo: Wikipedia

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Friday signed an order on the appointment of Samir Sharifov as the country’s deputy prime minister.

Under another presidential order, Sharifov was relieved of his position as Azerbaijan’s finance minister, News.Az reports.

Sharifov had served as Azerbaijan’s finance minister since 2006.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      