Azerbaijan appoints new Minister of Internal Affairs of its Nakhchivan AR

First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Azer Zeynalov has signed a Decree appointing Suleyman Neymatov as the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, News.az reports.

Guided by paragraph 22 of Part II of Article 5 of the Constitution of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the order appointed Suleyman Neymatov as the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan".

Police Colonel Suleyman Neymatov has previously served as the head of the Baku's Surakhani District Police Department.

News.Az