Azerbaijan approves agreement with ACWA Power Azerbaijan Renewable Energy
- 27 Apr 2024 07:28
- Politics
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on approving the “Amended and newly drawn up Investment Agreement” between the government of Azerbaijan and the ACWA Power Azerbaijan Renewable Energy limited liability company (LLC), News.Az reports.
