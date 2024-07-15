Azerbaijan approves more than 160 parliamentary candidates

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered the candidacies of 431 persons for parliamentary seats, of which 261 were approved.

CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov made the announcement at a meeting on Monday, News.Az reports.“213 of them have received signature sheets to participate in the snap parliamentary elections, and nine of them have already submitted signature sheets to constituency election commissions,” Panahov added.On June 28, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on dissolving the sixth convocation Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and setting snap parliamentary elections.

