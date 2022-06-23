Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan approves MoU on cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan approves MoU on cooperation with Kyrgyzstan

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on approval of the “Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Ministry of Finance of the Azerbaijan Republic and the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic”, News.Az reports. 

The memorandum was signed on April 20, 2022 in Baku. 

The Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan was instructed to ensure the implementation of provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding specified in part 1 of this decree after its entry into force.

The Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan has been instructed to notify the government of Kyrgyzstan about the implementation of domestic procedures necessary for the entry into force of the memorandum.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      