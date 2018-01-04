Azerbaijan approves plan of events to commemorate 28th anniversary of 20 January tragedy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Ramiz Mehdiyev has signed an order approving a plan of events to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the 20 January tragedy.

Under the plan, meetings, conferences, lectures will be organized, plays will be staged, films and documentaries will be screened to commemorate the bloody events of Black January when in 1990 the Soviet army entered capital Baku, killing and wounding hundreds of innocent and defenseless people. Azerbaijan`s embassies, missions and diaspora organizations in foreign countries will organize commemorative events and increase the international community`s awareness of January 20 tragedy through the mass media, including television, radio and the Internet.

According to the plan, commemorative events will also be held by religious confessions and organizations, higher educational institutions and secondary schools across the country.

The plan will also see the provision of humanitarian aid to families of those who were martyred in the bloody events.

A nationwide minute of silence for victims of the Bloody January will be observed at 12.00 on January 20 and the national flag will be lowered across the country, according to the plan of events.

News.Az

