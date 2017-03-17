Azerbaijan, Argentina hail bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with former Vice President of Argentina Julio Cesar Cobos and Director General of International Relations of Argentine Chamber of Deputies Juan de Dios Cincunegui, who are attending the 5th Global Baku Forum.

The sides hailed the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and Argentina, and discussed promising fields with regards to the development of bilateral cooperation, AzerTag reports. Particularly, it was emphasized that mutually beneficial cooperation in agriculture, alternative and renewable energy resources, energy and infrastructure sectors open a wide range of opportunities.

By noting high-level relationship on multilateral platforms between Azerbaijan and Argentina, importance of continuation of cooperation within UN was expressed.

The two also discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

