Azerbaijan: Armenia lost more than 10 servicemen this month

Armenian army has lost more than 10 servicemen since early 2017, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA on Jan. 26.

The figures on military causalities revealed by head of the Armenian Armed Forces’ Medical Department Kamavor Khachatryan do not correspond to reality, the Azerbaijani ministry said.

At least 320 Armenian soldiers were killed and 500 more were wounded during the April battles, the defense ministry said, noting that even some Armenian independent experts indirectly confirmed the figures suggested by the Azerbaijani side.

“150 Armenian soldiers who were seriously wounded in the April battles are still receiving treatment in Armenia and other countries,” the Azerbaijani ministry said, adding that the Armenian army has lost more than 10 servicemen since the beginning of 2017.

In early April 2016, all the frontier positions of Azerbaijan were subjected to heavy fire from the Armenian side, which used large-caliber weapons, mortars and grenade launchers. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-attack, which led to liberation of several strategic heights and settlements.

As a result of this successful counteroffensive, more than 2,000 hectares of territory were liberated from the Armenian occupation.

