Azerbaijan-Armenia peace ‘key’ to Caucasus stability: Turkish intel chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is key to ensuring long-term stability in the Caucasus region, Chief of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin said.

He made the remarks at the Second Baku Security Forum in the Azerbaijani capital on Tuesday, News.Az reports.Kalin highlighted the importance of opening the Zangezur Corridor to enhance regional connectivity and praised Azerbaijan's efforts to revive Karabakh after the 2020 conflict.He also addressed broader global concerns, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and a resolution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict based on international law.

News.Az