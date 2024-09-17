Coordinated activities of special services ‘key’ to combating int’l terrorism: Official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The coordinated activities of special service agencies are a key to combating international terrorism, Ali Naghiyev, Chief of the Azerbaijani State Security Service, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at the Second Baku Security Forum titled “Contemporary Challenges to the Security of Global Transportation Networks,” News.Az reports.He noted the importance of the Forum in terms of expanding information exchange and other areas of interaction between partner institutions.The Security Service chief mentioned that this year's forum was held on the eve of COP29, underscoring the fact that acts of terrorist sabotage targeting the transport lines used in the transportation of energy resources can cause economic and environmental disasters of a global nature. He underlined that in this regard, it is necessary to further strengthen joint efforts and increase the efficiency of common activities.Naghiyev emphasized President Ilham Aliyev’s constant political support to the organization of events in Azerbaijan on the topical international matters. He also expressed his confidence that this conference would contribute to the formation of joint approaches and improvement of the action strategy in combating the risks faced by the security of global transport corridors.

News.Az