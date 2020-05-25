Azerbaijan army amasses combat experience during large-scale exercises

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani army has completed its large-scale operational-tactical exercises held in accordance with the plan for combat training of troops for 2020, the Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The exercises focused on increasing the professionalism of military personnel and military command and control bodies, as well as on the practical use of combat equipment and other military means.

According to the exercises leadership's evaluation, the troops fully achieved the goals assigned during the exercises The military personnel amassed its practical experience and skills in carrying out combat operations and also demonstrated real abilities in the field.

News.Az