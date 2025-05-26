Azerbaijan Army conducts activities marking “Human Rights Month”

+ ↺ − 16 px

A series of events are being held in the types of troops, military units and formations, as well as special military educational institutions of the Azerbaijan Army within the framework of the “Human Rights Month”, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Defense.

At the events, enlightening talks on human and civil rights and freedoms are held with servicemen, and videos are shown.

During the speeches, it is noted that on June 18, 1998, National Leader Heydar Aliyev approved the first “State Program on the Protection of Human Rights”. As a continuation of this important initiative, by the Decree of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated June 18, 2007, June 18 was established as Human Rights Day. This day holds special significance in terms of promoting systematic and consistent measures implemented in the field of human rights in Azerbaijan, the reforms carried out in line with international human rights standards, and the achievements made in this area.

It is highlighted that, traditionally, each year the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan declares the period of 18 May-18 June as “Human Rights Month” across the country on the eve of this significant day.

Throughout the events, the rule of law, legal culture, legal accountability, and social inclusion principles are promoted, and extensive discussions are held on topics of interest to the military personnel.

News.Az