Azerbaijan Army conducts training with psychologists

A training session for psychologists was held at the Military Management Institute of the National Defense University to enhance the knowledge and skills of psychologists serving in the Azerbaijan Army, with a focus on improving their performance in extreme conditions, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Defense.

First, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was then performed.

A psychologist invited from fraternal Türkiye provided participants with detailed information during the "Schema Therapy" training. The participants were trained to correctly apply this method in addressing psychological issues and treating personality disorders.

Interactive methods were used throughout the training to demonstrate the benefits of therapy techniques based on modern practices, and practical exercises were conducted to reinforce the knowledge gained.

The participants engaged actively with the topic, and all their questions were answered in detail by the instructors.

News.Az