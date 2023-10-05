Azerbaijan Army continues conscript admission process (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Army’s training military units continue to admit conscripts with regard to the implementation of the relevant Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on calling up the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan to active military service on October 1-30, 2023, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

New conscripts are registered at the reception points of military units.

They are re-examined by the military medical commission, and fully provided with seasonal military uniforms and other supplies.

In all military units the attention is focused on the nutrition of military personnel, in soldiers' canteens high-calorie meals are prepared three times a day for the personnel in accordance with the norm, following the sanitary and hygienic rules. Azerbaijani national cuisine prevails on the menu.

Conscripts are given detailed information about the features of military service, the military units they will serve in, daily routine, and safety rules. Their psychological state is studied by conducting informative and individual conversations.

In the individual training exercises held in accordance with the training program of new soldiers, they are taught the relevant requirements of the charter and military legislation, the rules of military discipline, as well as the elements of training on drill, physical and fire training.

News.Az