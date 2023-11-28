Azerbaijan Army holds knowledge competition among military personnel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov held knowledge competition Intellect dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the Ministry of Defense told News.az.

First, the memory of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, territorial integrity of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers gave extensive information about the life and activities of the National Leader, his contributions to the army development. It was reported that the declaration of 2023 as the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" in Azerbaijan by the relevant Order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, is a manifestation of the nationwide love and great respect for the Great Leader.

According to the plan, nine teams of cadets of Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhchivanski, as well as military personnel of Baku Garrison participated in the three-round knowledge competition.

The focus of the knowledge competition is to develop the intellectual level of the servicemen, to increase their outlook, to study the national and moral values of Azerbaijani people, as well as to organize their leisure time effectively.

Sailors of the Naval Forces took the 1st place, cadets of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev took the 2nd place, and soldiers of a military unit were awarded the 3rd place in the competition.

In the end, prizes were presented to the winning teams.

News.Az