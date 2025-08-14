Azerbaijan Army holds training session for communications officers

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of this year's training plan, a training and methodological session was conducted with the participation of communications officers from various branches of the Azerbaijan Army, including army corps, formations, and specialized educational institutions under the National Defense University.

During the session aimed at improving the operations of communication units and subunits, ensuring unified communication and automated command systems among the troops, and enhancing the professional training of communications officers within the Azerbaijan Army the participants were informed about the latest developments in the field of military communications, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

As part of the training-methodical session, presentations were given on the capabilities of various types of modern radio stations, their application and development prospects in the radio communication system, as well as on the organization of satellite communications and communication activities.

Specialized officers showed great interest in the presentations demonstrated on newly introduced command systems, communication equipment, radio sets, digital technologies, development directions of modern data transmission programs, as well as the organization of cybersecurity and cyber hygiene protocols in the troops.

In the end, questions raised by participants were addressed, and practical guidance was offered.

News.Az