Azerbaijan Army positions were subjected to fire
- 12 Apr 2024 15:07
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Azerbaijan
On April 12, at about 16:50, Armenian armed forces units from the positions located in the direction of Garaiman settlement of Basarkechar region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Astaf settlement of Dashkasan region.
Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction.