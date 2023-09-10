Azerbaijan army serviceman injured in landmine blast as result of Armenian provocation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 10, at about 13:30, the Azerbaijan Army serviceman, Eminov Khayyam Mahal, blew up on an anti-personnel mine buried on the supply road of the Azerbaijan Army Units in the Aghdam region by a reconnaissance-sabotage group of illegal Armenian armed detachments in order to commit provocations, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

The wounded serviceman was immediately provided with first aid and evacuated to a military medical facility. Nothing threatens his life.

"Currently, the engineer-sapper units are conducting work on clearing this area.

Recently, there has been the massive laying of mines by the remnants of the Armenian armed forces and illegal Armenian armed detachments in the Karabakh economic region, and thus the continuation of the policy of mine terror against Azerbaijan," the ministry said.

News.Az