Azerbaijani army’s positions in Nakhchivan direction subjected to fire by Armenia

On August 17, starting from 17:45 to 20:33, the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the Arazdeyen settlement of the Vedi region using sniper rifles, large-caliber machine guns and small arms periodically subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The opposing side was suppressed by retaliation fire, the ministry noted.

There are no losses among the military personnel of the Azerbaijan Army.

The Azerbaijan Army Units control the operational situation, added the ministry.

News.Az