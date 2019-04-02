Azerbaijan attaches great importance to co-op with ICRC: deputy speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy chairperson of Azerbaijan's parliament Bahar Muradova has said her country accords high importance to its cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), AZERTAC reported.

"This cooperation embraces both the organization`s values as well as the national interests of Azerbaijan," said Baharova as she met with head of the ICRC in Azerbaijan Elena Aymone Sessera.

She thanked the International Committee of the Red Cross for expressing concern over the fate of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev who were held hostage by Armenians. Muradova noted that it is necessary to join efforts to solve the problems of Azerbaijani citizens who live along the front line with Armenia and ensure the release of Elvin Ibrahimov who was also taken hostage by Armenians. Elena Sessera hailed close and successful cooperation between the ICRC and Azerbaijan. She noted that they regularly visit the hostages, take care of their health status and keep their families updated.

News.Az

