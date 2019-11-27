Azerbaijan attends 35th Ministerial Session of OIC Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 35th Ministerial Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (COMCEC) has kicked off in Istanbul, Republic of Turkey.

Azerbaijan is represented at the event by a large delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov, AzerTag reports.

The meeting, which is also attended by President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, brings together high-level officials from the member states and OIC institutions, international organizations, NGOs, think tanks, and private sector organizations.

The three-day event will feature discussions on financing committee projects, the experience of project managers, the launch of monitoring systems, expanding cooperation among member countries in the areas of transport, agriculture and food security, as well as the establishment of the OIC Labor Center in Azerbaijan.

The chairmanship of the COMCEC passed from Turkey to Saudi Arabia.

News.Az

