The 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, themed "Promoting Peace for a Shared Future," has commenced in China. The opening ceremony took place on September 13, with the event co-organized by the Chinese Ministry of National Defense and the Academy of Military Science.

Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation led by Deputy Defence Minister Agil Gurbanov, News.Az reports.The forum, running from September 12 to 14 in Beijing, brings together over 500 representatives from official delegations of more than 100 countries and international organizations. It also features more than 200 experts and scholars from China and abroad, including over 30 defense ministers and military chiefs.The Beijing Xiangshan Forum will highlight China's peacemaking role in global politics today, demonstrated in many breakthrough negotiations brokered by China between contending nations such as restoring the amicable relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, keeping the lines of communication open between Ukraine and Russia, paving the way to the unity of Palestinian parties prepping for a two-state solution, and innumerable other peace initiatives.With the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, China provides a platform for the world to talk inclusively about the ways to achieve world peace amid the myriad challenges placed in the path of common understanding, common and indivisible security among all nations. It will definitely present a clear alternative that is bright, hopeful and positive for global harmony in contrast to the pessimistic outlook the Shangri-La Dialogue presented.

