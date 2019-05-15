Azerbaijan attends int'l defense exhibition in Belarus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 9th International Exhibition of Arms Military Machinery MILEX-2019 opened in Minsk, Belarus, the Defense Industry Ministry of Azerbaijan reported Wednesday.

In the opening ceremony, the prime minister of Belarus read out a congratulatory letter from President Alexander Lukashenko addressed to the exhibitors.

The official opening was attended by Yahya Musayev, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense Industry.

The exhibition, organized by the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus, includes 170 companies from 10 countries - Belarus, Azerbaijan, Germany, Italy, Kazakhstan, China, Poland, Russia, Serbia and South Africa.

The Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan is represented by its own stand at this exhibition for the first time.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense Industry demonstrates exportable products - sniper rifles, assault rifles, machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars, ammunition of various calibers and other products at the MILEX-2019 exhibition, which opened today on May 15, 2019 and is considered one of the largest exhibitions in Eastern Europe in terms of infrastructure and number of participants.

As part of the exhibition, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musayev will meet with delegations from a number of countries and representatives of leading firms and companies in the defense industry.

The exhibition will continue until May 18.

News.Az

News.Az