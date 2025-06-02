Azerbaijan attends UNWTO Executive Council's session

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Fuad Naghiyev, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency, participated in the 123rd session of the Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) held in Segovia, Spain.

The session featured elections among candidates from Ghana, Greece, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates for the post of Secretary-General of the Organization for the 2026–2029 term, News.Az reports, citing the State Tourism Agency.

The Council reviewed progress on priorities such as innovation, investment, and education, and nominated Shaikha Al Nowais as the new Secretary-General. Upon confirmation by the UNWTO General Assembly, she will become the first woman to hold the position.

Key agenda items included a report from the UNWTO Secretary-General on global tourism trends, recovery and growth rates, and challenges and opportunities arising from economic and environmental changes. The Council also prepared for the 26th UNWTO General Assembly and discussed themes for World Tourism Day in 2026 and 2027, emphasizing the goal of fostering a more resilient and sustainable tourism sector.

The Azerbaijani delegation also included Ramiz Hasanov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Spain and Permanent Representative to the UNWTO.

