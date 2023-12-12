Azerbaijan, Bahrain deliberate on current state and prospects of bilateral relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Yalchin Rafiyev has met with Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Shaikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, News.az reports.

The discussions revolved around the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Bahrain relations. The two hailed the high-level political ties between the two friendly countries, expressing interest in developing cooperation in other areas.

During the conversation, they stressed the importance of high-level reciprocal visits between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, as well as the improvement of the legal framework.

The diplomats noted that there are wide opportunities for the development of cooperation in trade and economic spheres. They agreed to hold a meeting between the two countries` businessmen in the near future. They also praised cooperation within international organizations, underscoring the significance of continuing collaboration in this area.

The Undersecretary for Political Affairs informed the Azerbaijani Deputy FM of the outcomes of the 19th Regional Security Summit - the Manama Dialogue 2023 hosted by Bahrain from November 17-19.

They also exchanged views on regional issues.

News.Az