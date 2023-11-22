Azerbaijan, Bangladesh discuss cooperation in field of youth and sports
As part of his trip to Bangladesh, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with his Bangladeshi counterpart Zahid Ahsan Russel, News.az reports.
The two discussed cooperation between the two countries in the field of youth and sports, as well as prospects of the exchange of experience.