Azerbaijan became truly independent only after National Leader Heydar Aliyev returned to power: Presidential aide

Azerbaijan became truly independent only after National Leader Heydar Aliyev returned to power in 1993, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks at a conference, entitled “National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaian’s Foreign Policy”, which was held at ADA University, Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

“Historians must pay attention to the fact that sometimes we regard the Karabakh issue in the context of Armenians’ territorial claims against Azerbaijan. However, the documents clearly show that there was the process of Armenia’s annexing not only Karabakh but also the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and presenting those territories as Eastern Armenia,” Hajiyev said.

“After the National Leader came to Nakhchivan, their wish did not come true too. The Great Leader saved Nakhchivan from sharing a fate of Karabakh,” the presidential aide added.

