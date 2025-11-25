Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss military cooperation in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Military specialists from the Azerbaijani and Belarusian Defense Ministries met in Baku on Tuesday to discuss exchanging experience in the military sphere, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

The meeting, held at the Defense Ministry’s International Military Cooperation Department, also covered the organization of joint exercises, improving interoperability, and expanding the cooperation plan signed between the two countries’ Defense Ministries.

The sides also discussed a number of other issues of mutual interest, noting that the talks were conducted in a constructive atmosphere.

News.Az