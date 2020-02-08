Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss security cooperation

Azerbaijan and Belarus have discussed cooperation in the field of security as Ambassador Latif Gandilov met with head of the State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Andrei Ravkov, AZERTAC reported.

They highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral relations in all spheres, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the strategic partnership and carrying out joint security projects.

The two also exchanged views on issues of cooperation between Belarus and Azerbaijan in the fields of economy, trade, energy and industry, as well as regional and global security.

