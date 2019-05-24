Azerbaijan, Belarus mull cooperation in field of military inspection

+ ↺ − 16 px

A working meeting on cooperation in the field of military inspection was held in Baku at the level of experts from Azerbaijan and Belarus, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

The meeting was held in line with the plan of bilateral military cooperation for 2019 between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Belarus.

Chief of the Main Military Inspectorate of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Major General Zakir Aghayev today met with a delegation headed by his Belarusian counterpart, Major General Ivan Boguslavsky.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation in the field of military inspection and also discussed possibilities for further development of relevant relations.

News.Az

