Azerbaijan, Belarus see surge in bilateral trade

In 2024, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belarus rose by 42%, reaching $506 million, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Samir Sharifov said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks at the 15th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Intergovernmental Commission in Baku, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The meeting included an analysis of trade dynamics between the two countries.

The sides also emphasized the importance of expanding the trade nomenclature, introducing new product and service categories into circulation, and making more active use of transit and logistics opportunities.

News.Az