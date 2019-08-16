Azerbaijan-Belarus trade exceeds $120m

+ ↺ − 16 px

Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus increased in the first seven months of 2019 to exceed $120 million, AzerTag reports citing Belarusian National Statistical Committee.

Official figures suggest that Belarus exported goods worth $109, 062,000 to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan`s export to Belarus made $11,443,000 in January-July.

The volume of import and export transactions between the two countries amounted to $204 million last year, which is almost $56 million more than in 2017.

News.Az

