Azerbaijan-Belarus trade exceeds $120m
17 Aug 2019
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
Economics
Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus increased in the first seven months of 2019 to exceed $120 million, AzerTag reports citing Belarusian National Statistical Committee.
Official figures suggest that Belarus exported goods worth $109, 062,000 to Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan`s export to Belarus made $11,443,000 in January-July.
The volume of import and export transactions between the two countries amounted to $204 million last year, which is almost $56 million more than in 2017.
