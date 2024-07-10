Azerbaijan, Belgium discuss bilateral cooperation within NATO summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a visit to the United States, met with Hadija Labib, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs, Foreign Trade and Federal Cultural Institutions of Belgium.

Bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belgium, as well as trade, energy security, transport communication, as well as partnership issues related to our country's chairmanship of COP29, as well as other fields, were discussed at the meeting.At the same time, the parties exchanged views on the regional situation in the post-conflict period and Armenia-Azerbaijan normalization.

News.Az