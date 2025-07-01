Azerbaijan bids farewell to Safarov brothers killed in Russia’s Yekaterinburg

+ ↺ − 16 px

A farewell ceremony was held on Tuesday in Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi district for Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, the brothers who were killed in Yekaterinburg, Russia.

The ceremony was attended by members of the victims' families, relatives, and representatives of the public from the Aghdam and Aghjabadi districts, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The Safarov brothers will be laid to rest at the cemetery in the village of Hajibadalli.

On the morning of June 27, officers from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) conducted a raid on homes where Azerbaijanis reside in Yekaterinburg. During the operation, two Azerbaijanis—brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov—were killed, and several individuals were detained.

Several others sustained serious injuries, and nine members of the family were detained. The operation was described as violent, with reports of beatings, torture with electric shocks, and degrading treatment, such as forcing detainees to “eat mud” in transport vehicles.

News.Az