Azerbaijan boosts solar energy production

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to operational data for January-May 2024, total electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 11231.4 million kWh during the last five months, the Ministry of Energy told News.Az.

During the period, electricity production at TPPs amounted to 9685.6 million kWh, at HPPs to 1197.3 million kWh with an increase of 525.0 million kWh in comparison with the same period last year, and on other sources to 348.5 million kWh with an increase of 189.4 million kWh in comparison with the same period last year. 26.3 million kWh of electricity was generated at WPPs, 206.5 million kWh with an increase of 181 million kWh at SPPs, and 115.7 million kWh at the Solid Household Waste Incineration Plant.During the reporting period, electricity generation made up 9900.6 mln kWh on Azerenergy OJSC ( 8789.5 mln kWh at TPPs, 1111.1 mln kWh at HPPs), 177.3 mln kWh on State Energy Agency of Nakhchivan AR (73.9 mln kWh at TPPs, 79.2 mln kWh at HPPs, 24.2 mln kWh at SPP), 19.2 mln kWh at WPPs on Azerishig OJSC, and 1134.3 mln kWh on Independent PPs).Electricity imports for January-May amounted to 80.9 million kWh, exports 426.8 million kWh.The electricity generation in the republic in May 2024 amounted to 1999.5 million kWh. During the month, exports of electricity production amounted to 20.4 million kWh, imports to 19 million kWh.

News.Az