Azerbaijan briefs CIS mission on preparations for snap parliamentary elections

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov held a meeting with Leonid Anfimov, head of CIS PA observation mission, First Deputy Secretary General of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

The CIS mission is on a visit to Azerbaijan to observe the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1, News.Az reports.During the meeting, Panahov emphasized the close ties between Azerbaijan and CIS member states. He provided the delegation with detailed information on voter numbers, polling stations, ballot printing, and other election preparations. He highlighted that representatives from various international organizations were visiting Azerbaijan to monitor the parliamentary elections.Panahov also mentioned that the elections are to be held in the recently liberated territories for the first time, with over 42,000 eligible voters across 54 polling stations in Karabakh and East Zangezur. Additionally, 1,000 web cameras have been installed across 199 constituencies in Azerbaijan to ensure transparency.Anfimov also said that preparations for snap parliamentary elections are at a high level, as well as in line with Azerbaijan’s legislation and up to international standards.“Prevailing peace, stability and development in Azerbaijan has a positive effect on the electoral process,” said Anfimov.According to him, previously CIS observation mission monitored the snap presidential elections in Azerbaijan on February 7 this year and witnessed the great organization of the event and the Azerbaijani people demonstrating their trust, confidence and solidarity with President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az