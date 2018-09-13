Azerbaijan, Bulgaria discuss prospects for development of military cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief of the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, Major General Huseyn Mahmudov has met with a delegation led by Chief of the Department for bilateral cooperation and regional initiatives of the Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria Ms Daniela Grigorova.

According to AzerTag, the sides discussed regional security issues, the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral military cooperation, as well as joint activities to be carried out in the sphere of expanding relations.

News.Az

