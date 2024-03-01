Azerbaijan, Burkina Faso commend interaction within int’l organizations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad of Burkina Faso Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The Azerbaijani FM congratulated Karamoko Jean Marie Traoré on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso, expressing readiness for further strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.

They hailed the current state of interaction within the international organizations, including the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, highlighting the vast potential for cooperation in various domains.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az