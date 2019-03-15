Azerbaijan, Cambodia hold political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Cambodia have held political consultations in the city of Phnom Penh. Azerbaijan`s delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ramiz Hasanov, while Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Uch Borit headed the Cambodian delegation.

The two countries discussed the current state of bilateral relations and exchanged views on future steps to expand and strengthen cooperation in a variety of areas, particularly economy and trade.

Azerbaijan and Cambodia also discussed the advancement of the bilateral political dialogue and the expansion of cooperation within international organizations.

